Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has become an even bigger role model for younger women after she gave birth to her first child, Archie, with Prince Harry in May 2019. Every time she steps foot outside of Frogmore Cottage, she shows her fans what a realistic post baby-body looks like and that’s exactly why we love her.

“It’s not easy to lose the weight, but she’s happy to be a realistic example for new mothers,” a source recently shared to Us Weekly, adding that Meghan has been “adjusting to motherhood” well and is “really happy.”

Shortly after Meghan gave birth, the former Suits star did her first interview since welcoming Archie with a few reporters, telling them her son “has the sweetest temperament.” She added, “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a really special couple of days.”

Meghan has also been loving every second she spends with her bundle of joy. “She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” an insider previously explained to Us Weekly. “We all expected her to be thinking about work, but her life revolves around Archie at the moment.” Can you blame her? The little guy is just too cute!

“He’s adorable and super chubby,” the insider added. “Very quiet, very well behaved. Doria [Ragland] said that Meghan was the same when she was a baby.” Aww!

Thanks to Kate Middleton, Meghan has found the perfect way to balance her royal duties and being a mother to Archie. “They have more in common now,” a different source recently explained to People, and Queen Elizabeth‘s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter has noticed a change in the two ladies’ behavior too.

“Babies are a great leveler,” Dickie said about the two duchess’ putting their differences behind them. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

