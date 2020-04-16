How about that?! Prince Harry candidly opened up about his life in quarantine when he gave a few words of encouragement to caretakers from the charity WellChild on Wednesday, April 15. During their conversation, Harry, 35, revealed he hasn’t been doing “too bad” because he’s been spending even more time at home with his 11-month-old son, Archie.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” he said. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it. You can’t even distract yourself in a different room.”

As a patron of WellChild, Harry called the families “super parents” for handling the pandemic so well. “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible,” he said. “You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days — I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.”

“Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!” he jokingly added about Archie.

While waiting for coronavirus to end, Prince Harry has been following all the rules regarding social distancing. He and Meghan Markle have been self-isolating inside their L.A. home and they haven’t been taking any chances with the virus.

“Meghan’s obsessive about the house being clean and is going through boxes of disinfectant wipes every day,” a source told Closer Weekly on April 3. “She washes her hands every 15 minutes, and if Harry forgets, she’ll make sure she reminds him.”

We’re just happy baby Archie is safe!

