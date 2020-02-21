They may have stepped away from the royal family, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking choice is still on the mind of Queen Elizabeth.

“Harry and Meghan’s decision to move to North America will be reviewed by the Queen in a year,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “She could easily demand that they return to London if things don’t run smoothly so they need to be on their best behavior and avoid doing anything that could upset her over the next 12 months. She’s keeping a watchful eye over them.”

A lot of things have been changing for the royal couple — it was recently announced that the famous pair will not be using the “Sussex” name anymore, instead opting to choose a new title for their upcoming non-profit organization. They will also be switching things up when it comes to their usernames across social media.

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” read a statement from Buckingham Palace shared on behalf of the royal family. “The Duke and Duchess do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

However, life seems to be shaping up well for Harry, 35, and the former actress, 38, who are currently taking in everything Canada has to offer.

“One of Harry and Meghan’s favorite things to do in Canada is go on long walks in the woods with Archie and their dogs without being disturbed. It’s a lifestyle Harry’s never experienced before, and he’s loving every minute of it,” a royal insider previously told Closer exclusively. “[He’s] always been a country bumpkin at heart.”

“Being in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a beautiful landscape is heaven. That’s what Harry says,” the source added. “He finally feels at peace and has never been happier — and the same goes for Meghan.”

