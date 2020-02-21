They took a step back from the royal family — and now Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also taking a step back from the “Sussex Royal” name. The couple will choose a new title for their upcoming non-profit organization and change their account usernames across social media, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Friday, February 21.

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” read a statement shared on behalf of the royal family. “The Duke and Duchess do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post spring 2020.” The spokesperson added that any trademark applications filed by the duo will be removed.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The news comes not long after Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, made their first public appearance since revealing they intend to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the royal family and “become financially independent.” On February 6, they stepped out together in Florida at a JPMorgan event. Though the couple have gotten used to attending events, this was one they got to go to on their own terms.

Moving forward, the parents will be able to lead their lives without all of the rules and regulations that rubbed them the wrong way. One thing Meghan “couldn’t stand” was the “curtsying,” In Touch learned on January 21. “It’s what I think threw her over the edge,” a source shared. “Having to curtsy to everyone!”

The dress code was also a deal-breaker. “She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee,” an insider told In Touch on January 23. She even found parts of it to be sexist. “Now that she’s moved to Canada, she spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants,” they continued. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code. She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters.”