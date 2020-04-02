Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Making the Most’ of Life in L.A.: They’re ‘Happily Settled’

After saying goodbye to their home in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially relocated their famous family to Los Angeles. A source exclusively tells Closer Weekly that the royal couple are “happily settled” after making the big move with 10-month-old son Archie.

“They didn’t bring many belongings with them,” the insider shares on Thursday, April 2, noting “it only took a couple of days to unpack.”

Although the Duke of Sussex, 35, and the former Suits actress, 38, are currently on “lockdown” and starting to “go stir-crazy” amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the source tells Closer that it “helps being in new surroundings.”

“[Harry’s] spending time outside in the garden, making the most of the sunshine and playing with Archie,” the insider continues. However, the royal twosome — who stepped down as senior members of Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in January — are also hoping to snag some business deals while cooped up at home.

“They’re hitting the ground running with their charity work and building a new platform [and new website],” the source explains. “They’re using Zoom for conference calls and meetings instead of having face-to-face meetings.”

After confirming the news of Harry and Meghan’s move to the U.S. in late March, a previous source told Closer that the loving parents were doing all they could to get their new home ready for their adorable tot.

“They’re living in self-isolation in a $15 million gated mansion,” the insider dished on March 27. “They’ve made sure it’s baby-proof — especially the pool, because Archie just started walking.”

Besides prepping their home with baby-friendly features, the second source explained how the longtime lovebirds were taking extra precautions to protect themselves and Archie against coronavirus.

“Harry and Meghan are self-isolating and are pretty much physically cut off from the rest of the world right now,” the insider shared. Considering the former TV star’s mom, Doria Ragland, is already a resident of L.A., the source said they’ll be sure to get together “once things get back to normal.”

Even before moving to Los Angeles, Meghan and Harry were being very careful to protect their family from COVID-19 while living in Canada. A third insider said while “they do take Archie outside” for some fresh air, Meghan and Harry are “very wary about where they go” with their beloved son.

