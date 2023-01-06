Weekend Today anchor Peter Alexander is earning a massive paycheck from his work on the series! The longtime broadcaster and his wife, Alison Starling, are both seasoned news veterans whose net worths have only increased over time. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is ‘Today’ Host Peter Alexander’s Net Worth?

Peter has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to multiple reports. His annual salary is believed to be around $1.5 million. After studying journalism at Northwestern University, the California native joined the NBC News team in 2004. The job has taken him all over the world, reporting on natural disasters, wars, presidential elections and more.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 2012, he took on a new role as one of NBC’s White House correspondents. Peter was officially announced as a cohost on Weekend Today in October 2018 and was so excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid and I am so honored, I’m so grateful to share this set with you guys,” he said on the program at the time to costars Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. “I’ve learned so much from so many people in this system.”

His dream job got even better when his good friend Kristen Welker was announced as his official cohost in October 2020.

“Kristen is what I call my big little sister,” the reporter told Today viewers in January 2020. “She is one of my best friends in the world, not just professionally, but personally. I really do consider her a part of my family as I consider myself a part of hers. We are going to have so much fun together!”

Since then, Peter and Kristen have proven to be one of television’s most dynamic news reporting duos. The pair were also promoted to chief White House correspondents in January 2021. Though he’s got huge responsibilities when it comes to his job at NBC, there’s one thing Peter prioritizes above all — his family.

The TV personality is a dad to two daughters, Ava and Emma. He and Alison, who is a reporter for WJLA, both appreciate the time they get to spend with their kids in their Arlington, Virginia, home.

“I’ve probably covered my last warzone for the foreseeable future,” Peter shared during an interview with Washington Family in October 2016. “As for perspective, juggling work and fatherhood has given me a much greater appreciation for all working parents. Similarly, my ability to empathize has grown dramatically since I became a dad. I feel the stories I’m telling much more deeply, especially about the sacrifices families make for their children.”