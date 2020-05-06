How is that Peta Murgatroyd is always so relatable? The professional dancer and proud mom of one joked about reaching her wit’s end while in quarantine with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and 3-year-old son Shai.

“To every mum out there, I feel you,” Peta, 33, captioned a TikTok video of her lip-synching about the struggles of being a mom amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, May 5. The Dancing With the Stars pro added the hilarious hashtags “mum life,” “wine time,” “quarantine” and “quarantine life” at the end of her caption.

In the video, Peta held a glass of wine and sported a comfy gray robe. “Shh, I’m hiding from my husband and kids,” she hilariously reenacted. “Every day, ‘Hey babe, what’s for lunch?’ ‘Hey mom, what’s for dinner?’ … I’m not a flipping chef. Eat some goldfish like I do!”

On May 3, Peta offered some comic relief as she shared another super funny TikTok video. “Me, immediately after quarantine is over,” she captioned a clip of her sneaking in the house with a large number of shopping bags while Maksim, 40, sat unaware on the couch. She also added the hashtags “mom life,” “quarantine,” “I love my husband” and “COVID-19.”

While it seems like Peta and Maksim — who tied the knot in 2017 — already have their hands full, the lovebirds are hoping to add another baby to their brood. However, the Latin dance champion revealed he’s letting his wife decide when she’s ready for baby No. 2.

“It’s up to her,” Maksim shared with In Touch Weekly in January 2019. “It’s her timing, it’s her career. But when it’s go time, I’m ready to go.”

Peta hinted she’d love to have a baby sooner rather than later while previously chatting with Life & Style Weekly. “We would love to have a girl next,” the Faith, Hope and Love actress shared, noting she “can’t imagine having another boy because we can’t imagine how we could love another boy like we love Shai.” Aww!

Although parenthood can be overwhelming, it’s no surprise Peta is eager to have another kiddo considering how much she loves being a mom to her little man.

“The amount of love that you have for your child, it just amazes me every day,” she exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in June 2019. “I just wake up and if I’ve had a bad day, if anything has gone wrong, [Shai] and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

