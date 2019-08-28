What a duo! Padma Lashmi has all the motivation she needs when she’s working out, especially when she has her only daughter, Krishna, by her side.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, to share a clip of herself during her daily fitness routine, all while her young daughter tries to hype her up. “Thanks #littlehands for keeping me in check. #tuesdaymotivation #pushit #mommyandme #twinningandwinning,” the Top Chef host captioned the video which shows the 9-year-old saying motivational remarks at her mom.

People were all about the cute video, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Wow, that’s too cute!” one fan said. Another added, “She’s your winning lottery ticket! Miracle girl. I’ve got one too, we are so lucky.” The Indian-American model welcomed Krishna in 2010 alongside her longtime boyfriend Adam Dell.

While attending the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York City on May 8, the TV personality revealed exclusively to Closer Weekly that her daughter is a miracle because of her endometriosis diagnosis at 36. “I was told I couldn’t have children,” she said. However, that all changed after she had surgery and conceived Krishna with her man. “Now I know what life is like on the other side,” she added.

“I’m so lucky to have her,” Padma said of her little one. “Her middle name is Thea, which means ‘gift from God.'”

Although, Padma did once joke about how much more quiet life was before she had a child. “I remember how innocent and hopeful I was about all the intricacies and ups and downs of being a parent,” the beauty captioned a snapshot she shared from yesteryear on Instagram. “This was a gentler time when I was just waiting for the baby to drop. I don’t think I’ll ever be this serene again.” So funny!

It is so great to see Padma and her daughter bonding. They make quite the team!