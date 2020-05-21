When in doubt, Ozzy Osbourne turns to music. The iconic “Crazy Train” singer said his new album, Ordinary Man, was key in helping him cope with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Ozzy got candid about his battle with the disease and explained how music lifted his spirits during the uncertain time.

“That whole album came out of nowhere, and it was so much fun,” the 71-year-old rocker shared while chatting with ET in an interview published on Wednesday, May 20. “It was what I needed to get me out of my gloom and doom and my recovery.”

The record — which was released in February nearly 10 years since his last album, Scream, in June 2010 — featured 11 new tracks and guest appearances. Ozzy teamed up with Elton John for the title song, “Ordinary Man,” and rapper Post Malone for “It’s a Raid” and “Take What You Want From Me.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease while appearing on Good Morning America with wife Sharon Osbourne in January.

“I’m no good with secrets,” the British TV personality stated, noting he is now taking nerve pills and medication. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

At the time, the former Black Sabbath frontman was forced to cancel his scheduled world tour in order to undergo medical treatments.

However, Ozzy’s plans for getting back on the road one day were subsequently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, he’s been doing his best to stay happy and healthy while in quarantine with the Talk cohost, 67, and their daughter Kelly Osbourne.

“It’s true, dad and I are professional isolators as it is,” the Masked Singer alum, 35, shared alongside her famous dad. “Like, we have routines that we stick to. We do the same thing every day. My father and I are creatures of habit. But the minute that the option was taken away from us was the minute I’m like, ‘Ugh, I need to go out! Why can’t I go out?'”

As one of rock music’s most iconic performers, Ozzy said he’s especially struggling with his new routine. “I have never been home so much in my life,” he explained. “But I must say, I am getting ready for the road.”

On top of his experience with Parkinson’s, it’s been a challenging year for Ozzy and his family. Throughout 2019, the Grammy winner suffered a slew of health issues including surgery following a terrible fall at his home, a battle with pneumonia, he had a separate operation for an infection in his hand and another hospitalization following complications from the flu.

