Say it ain’t so. Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the North American stops on his No More Tours 2 concert tour to “allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year,” a representative for the “Crazy Train” singer announced on Monday, February 17.

According to Variety, the decision to cancel the remainder of the 71-year-old rocker’s tour was made out of respect for fans who were already forced to change plans to attend the previously rescheduled tour dates. The outlet reported Ozzy will soon finish prior commitments for his new album, Ordinary Man, before traveling to Europe to seek medical treatment.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s–t year,” the Osbournes alum — who suffered a slew of health issues including a tragic fall, pneumonia, surgery for an infection in his hand and another hospitalization following complications from the flu — said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.”

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he continued. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The news of the Black Sabbath frontman’s canceled tour comes almost a year after he first postponed all of his 2019 tour dates. “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” he reluctantly announced in a statement in April. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy — who shares kids Aimee Osbourne, 36, Kelly Osbourne, 35, and Jack Osbourne, 34, with longtime wife Sharon Osbourne — revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The doting dad and grandad shared the heartbreaking news while making a candid appearance on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America.

James Shaw/Shutterstock

“Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness dished. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing — tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

You got this, Ozzy.