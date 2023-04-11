Ozzy Osbourne Is a Rockstar Grandpa! The Cutest Photos of the Singer and His Grandkids

All aboard the grandparent train! Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is a rockstar grandfather to several little ones with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. The longtime couple are always snapping sweet photos with their grandkids.

Ozzy and Sharon were thrilled when their son, Jack Osbourne, welcomed his first child, daughter Pearl, with now-ex-wife Lisa Stelly in April 2012. The Dancing With the Stars alum became a dad to two more daughters, Andy and Minnie, with Lisa before their divorce was finalized in 2019.

In December 2021, Jack announced on Instagram that he was engaged to interior designer Aree Gearhart.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” he captioned a selfie with his fianceé. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her stepmom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

Three months after their engagement, the pair shared the news that they were expecting their first child together. They announced the arrival of their precious baby girl, Maple, in July 2022. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” the dad of four captioned the first photo of his youngest child on Instagram shortly after her birth.

In May 2022, Ozzy and Sharon’s youngest daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. The former Fashion Police host was very private throughout her pregnancy. Kelly secretly gave birth to her son, Sidney, and did not reveal the exact date she welcomed her little one into the world.

“They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon, who also shares daughter Aimee Osbourne with Ozzy, gushed about the arrival of her grandson during a January 2023 episode of U.K.’s The Talk. “She won’t let a picture go out of him.”

Kelly shared the first glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram on March 3, 2023. In the snap with Jack, The Masked Singer alum held her little one close to her chest. One month later, she posted another rare photo while spending time with Sidney. While Kelly covered her son’s face with an emoji in the picture to maintain his privacy, the new mom was beaming in the photo as Sidney met the Easter bunny for the first time.

Keep scrolling to see cute photos of Ozzy and Sharon’s grandchildren.