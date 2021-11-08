Jack Osbourne grew up in the spotlight as the son of one of the most famous rockstars in the entire world, Ozzy Osbourne. The reality star has an adorable family of his own with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. His three daughters, Pearl, Andy and Minnie, are the light of his life. The girls have even joined him on the road while filming his History Channel reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

“People say when you have a kid, it’s like instant love, but unless you’ve experienced it, it’s impossible to comprehend,” Jack told OK! Magazine after becoming a first-time dad in 2012. “The moment I saw her I felt more love than I’d ever felt for anything. It was the weirdest, most overwhelming thing.”

Jack and Lisa were married in Hawaii in 2012, just a few months after welcoming Pearl. After suffering a miscarriage with their son, Theo, in 2013, the pair welcomed their daughter Andy in 2015. Jack and Lisa announced their split three months after welcoming their daughter Minnie in 2018. The couple was officially divorced in 2019 and share joint custody of their daughters.

Jack has gotten some great parenting advice from his famous parents over the years. The stars of Travel Channel’s The Osbournes Want to Believe are a very tight-knit family and are always posing for photos together on social media.

“Both my parents were really big about the way they communicated to us. My mom [Sharon Osbourne] would always talk to us like we’re humans — same with my dad,” he told People in 2016. “It was never that, like, ‘We’re your parents and we’re just this dominant figure in your life.’ It [was] always a conversation, which I think is really important to be able to have — communicating with a kid on their level versus trying to talk down to a kid.”

One thing that all of Jack’s daughters inherited from him is a sense of adventure. The proud parents have shared photos on social media of their daughters out in nature learning how to use crossbows and holding snakes.

Scroll down below to meet Jack and Lisa’s three daughters.