Jack Osbourne may have listed the home he’s lived in for nearly the last decade, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made countless wonderful memories. It’s not going to be easy to say goodbye as the Osbournes alum raised his three kids in the Studio City estate, but he’s looking forward to starting a new chapter with his family.

Jack put his traditional-style mansion on the market in February 2021, according to OK! magazine. The magnificent abode, which boats 5,614 square feet, is going for a whopping $3.5 million. The outlet reported Jack first purchased the residence for $3.2 million back in June 2014.

The Portals to Hell star’s home is quite luxurious as it features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a long list of amenities, including a wine room, media room, gym and an office. There’s also a chef-style kitchen that breaks off into the formal dining room, plus a fun playroom for his kids: Pearl, Andy and Minnie.

One of the biggest selling points of the house is the backyard, where you can find a rest-like pool and spa area. There’s even a huge playground for his girls and plenty of grass for them to run around, as well as a pergola and patio set for a dining area.

Jack originally moved into the enviable house with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. The former couple wed in 2012 and started their family that same year, welcoming their first child, Pearl. After purchasing the Studio City estate in 2014, they expanded their brood when Andy was born in 2015, followed by Minnie in 2018.

However, Jack and Lisa called it quits after six years of marriage when the doting mom filed for divorce in May 2018, three months after little Minnie arrived. At the time their split was finalized in March 2019, People reported the two were “both doing well, getting along great as friends and are still very much involved as a family with the kids.”

Since then, Jack has been romantically involved with his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart. Not only has the couple been going strong since late 2019, but it seems Aree has possibly moved in with her beau and his kids as she’s often photographed in pics at his home.

To see photos inside Jack’s California pad, scroll through the gallery below!