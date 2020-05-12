You go, Dad! Jack Osbourne proved he’s crushing fatherhood as he took his eldest daughter, Pearl, on a fun daddy-daughter date night. The Portals to Hell star shared the cutest photo of his 8-year-old as they observed the “red tide” on the beach in Los Angeles on Monday, May 11.

“Sneaky nighttime adventure with Pearl to check out some bioluminescent waves,” the 34-year-old captioned a sweet snap of his little girl kneeling on the sand and looking back at her father.

Jack added the hashtag “blue waves” at the end of his post, referring to the bioluminescent colors that are caused by a large concentration of microorganisms in the water that make the ocean glow blue. The Osbournes alum also joked they were on a “sneaky mission” as they broke quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Jack revealed he was ready for the lockdown to be over. The British TV personality — who shares Pearl and daughters Andy Rose, 4, and Minnie, 2, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — posted a heartwarming pic of his youngest child in his Portals to Hell tour bus.

“Just getting Minnie ready for her first van adventure,” he wrote alongside a photo of the tot testing out one of the shelves by laying on it. “The moment that quarantine is over, I’m hitting the open road with the girl squad.” Aww!

Jack has taken extreme precautions to protect himself and his family ever since COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S. Despite being at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus because of his battle with multiple sclerosis, the handsome hunk insisted he’s staying positive.

Instagram/JackOsbourne

“I’m doing great, you know,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight in late April. “Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

Jack said having his beloved daughters by his side especially helps with the daily activities.

“There’s like this looming shadow of impending doom, and like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening.’ But then I’m on a really good routine at home,” the proud dad gushed. “I’m exercising every day, I’m like being one of those [people]. Trying to do good at home — I’m just not posting about it.”

The New York Minute actor even gave an update on dad Ozzy Osbourne. Since the “Crazy Train” crooner, 71, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s earlier this year, wife Sharon Osbourne and the rest of their family have been making sure to keep him as safe as possible.

While Jack said his dad is doing “pretty good” amid the circumstances, Ozzy has “fallen victim to watching the news” about coronavirus. “I’m like, ‘Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the, you know, the broad strokes. But let’s unplug the IV of news right now.”

We know the Osbournes are going to get through this!