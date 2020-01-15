Proud mama! Olivia Newton-John could barely contain her excitement as she announced her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, will be competing on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars Australia. The Grease actress shared the good news via Instagram on Tuesday, January 14.

“So excited that my beautiful daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is on the new season of Dancing With the Stars Australia,” the stunning 71-year-old gushed alongside her post, which included a photo of Chloe, 33, and the rest of the show’s cast. “Go Chlo!!!! Please follow Chloe on social media!”

Fans of the English-born Australian singer — who shares Chloe with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi — flooded her comments section with supportive messages for her little girl. “That’s so exciting! I hope there is a way to watch it in the U.S.!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Finally a reason to watch the show!!!” A third follower chimed in, writing, “She’s going to get support from all over the world!! Great 2020 start for her!! All the best.”

The news of Chloe’s upcoming dancing gig was first revealed on January 14, as she shared the same cast photo just hours earlier than her mom. “I’m dancing with the stars guys!!!! It all kicks off Sunday, February 9 on @channel10au. Yay!!!” Chloe gushed. “I can’t wait to show you my moves! Please vote for me and @gustavoviglio.”

The blonde beauty — who previously appeared on Rock the Cradle, A Christmas Romance and Dead 7, as well as released an album titled No Pain — also gave fans a glimpse inside her DWTS rehearsals. “Don’t forget to sttrreeeetttccch,” Chloe captioned a clip of her warming up. “And sparkle while you do it.”

There’s no doubt Olivia is looking forward to watching her gorgeous mini-me twist and turn on the DWTS ballroom floor. In fact, the Xanadu star — who is currently battling breast cancer for the third time — revealed how her optimism and positive spirit have inspired her to live the most fulfilling life.

“I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” the legendary songstress exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in September 2019, noting she is spending lots of extra time with her family and beloved animals. “So I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.”

We can’t wait to see how Chloe does on DWTS Australia!