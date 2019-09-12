She has graced our screens for years, but while Olivia Newton-John has had quite the career, she has received a ton of support from her only child, Chloe Rose Lattanzi — and it’s time we get to know exactly who she is!

In 1984, the Grease star, 70, tied the knot for the first time with with fellow actor Matt Lattanzi. The pair would stay married until 1995, when they would split ways. However, two years after walking down the aisle, the pair would welcome their only daughter, 33. This would be it for Olivia in the kids’ department — however, she would get married again, this time to John Easterling in 2008.

Today, Chloe, along with her stepdad, have been in the Two of a Kind costar’s corner, especially while she battles breast cancer for a third time. “I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” Olivia exclusively told Closer Weekly. The “Physical” singer added that she is spending lots of time with her family and beloved animals as of late. “So I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.” So great!

Take a look below to learn more about Chloe!

Who is she?

Chloe was born on January 17, 1986 in Los Angeles California.

What does she do?

Like her mom, Chloe has gone down the creative route and entered the industry. She is a singer, releasing her only album in 2016. However, in 2015, Chloe teamed up with her mother to release the song “You Have to Believe”, an electronic dance song. The blonde beauty is also an actress, appearing in numerous TV movies — she was also on the reality show Rock the Cradle, finishing in third place.

Is she married?

Chloe is not currently married, but has been engaged to martial arts expert James Driskill for quite some time. That still seems to be the case as of today.

Does she have any kids?

At the moment Chloe does not have any kids, but earlier this summer James shared an Instagram photo of his love, with the caption, “I am a lucky guy. That’s my Bahama Mama,” sparking rumors that the pair may be expecting. We know Olivia would love to be a grandmother!

Olivia is always sharing photos of her daughter and praising her, so we know she raised a good one!