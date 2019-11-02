She’s back. Olivia Newton-John took some time recently to inform everyone that her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, has returned to Instagram more than a year after deleting her account.

The 71-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 1, to share the news. “My beautiful talented daughter Chloe is back on Instagram!” the iconic actress wrote alongside a snap of her with her only child, 33. “She has some fun and exciting things coming up!”

Chloe also spoke up about her return to the popular social media platform with her very own post. “I’m so happy to be back. It has been such a powerful, challenging past year,” the singer wrote next to similar pics of her with her mom. “Full of growth, healing, love, and rebirth. I am so excited to journey with you into the now. I actually have some big, exciting projects beginning in January.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It’s the inner journey that matters, you see,” Chloe continued. “Once I went inside and discovered I am not what I do. I am something much deeper. … With no title. I am you. You are me. Once you know your true value lies within. You can do anything, because your sense of self isn’t defined by whether you outwardly ‘succeed.'”

Chloe then goes on to mention her parents and other loved ones in helping her through her journey. “Thank you mama and James and papa and amazon dad and peanut and jelly for your unwavering love and support. … So excited! Yay!” she wrote.

It was back in August 2018 that Chloe decided to delete her Instagram in hopes of focusing on “healing and creativity.” “This is so hard,” she wrote at the time. “I just feel I’ve become addicted to screens and media and it’s distracting me from what’s real.”

We know that everyone is glad that Chloe has made her return, especially Olivia who is crazy about her daughter. In fact, the “Physical” singer even set some things aside from her career to pass down to her.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I’ve kept a few things. I mean I’ve kept a few things of course for my daughter, and things like that,” the Grease star exclusively told Closer Weekly at the Julien’s Auctions: Property from the Collection of Olivia Newton-John VIP Reception on October 29. “Things that are very sentimental. But these were clothes, and it’s wonderful they’re going to be moved on and make some money.” So sweet!