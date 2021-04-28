It looks like Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are having no problem nailing their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The Hollywood stars, who are starring as the late ex-lovebirds in the upcoming film Being the Ricardos, looked just like Lucille and Desi as they were spotted on the movie set on Tuesday, April 27.

Nicole, 53, sported Lucy’s vibrant auburn locks and donned a blue button-up jumpsuit while working on the set in Los Angeles. The Undoing actress was the I Love Lucy alum’s spitting image, proving her choice to be cast as the showbiz icon was no mistake.

Javier, 52, also resembled the Here’s Lucy actor, wearing a light blue dress shirt and black athletic pants. The No Country for Old Men star’s appearance was shockingly similar to Desi as he had his voluminous curly hair pulled back behind his face.

Being the Ricardos, which is being directed by Hollywood heavyweight Aaron Sorkin, will give insight into Lucille’s on-and-off-screen relationship with Desi, whom she married in 1940. The couple was together for 20 years, and during that time, they welcomed their kids, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. However, the two split in 1960.

The film takes place over the course of one week at the time they were filming I Love Lucy in the ’50s. According to Deadline, fans will see how Lucy and Desi “face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.”

The movie’s director opened up about the highly anticipated flick in February 2021, telling Entertainment Tonight there is a “big thing that a lot of people don’t know about Lucille Ball, which gets dramatized in this.”

“The film takes place during a Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here,” Aaron shared. “Because there’s a table read, there are rehearsals and then there’s tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.”

Though the film will discuss Lucille and Desi’s characters on the I Love Lucy sitcom, Aaron insisted viewers will learn a lot more about their legendary romance. “Lucy and Desi were madly in love with each other. Madly, madly in love with each other,” he marveled. “They also often wanted to kill each other. There was very interesting friction in this relationship.”

