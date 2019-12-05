Together they created one of the most iconic sitcoms ever in I Love Lucy, but Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were more than just actors on the small screen — they were also parents to two kids that you should get to know.

After tying the knot in 1940, the famous couple would welcome their first child, daughter Lucie, in 1951. However, that wouldn’t be it for the power pair, as they would have a second little one two years later — this time a boy they named Desi Arnaz Jr. Unfortunaly, after 20 years of marriage, the stars would call it quits on their relationship.

“They were fighting all the time when we were growing up. There was a lot of anger and screaming,” the duo’s eldest child once exclusively told Closer Weekly of her parents. “Their divorce was horrible. And then there was the alcoholism. I had preferred those things had never been there. We didn’t have any abuse, but we did go through some pretty hard stuff and that’s why my parents didn’t stay together.”

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Even with the up and down relationship that her folks had, Lucie still remembers them being special people. “She was very kind to her fans and always took time for them,” Lucie once recalled to Closer Weekly of her mother “She taught me that if they come up and bother you while you’re eating your dinner, don’t get crazy. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have anything. And my father was the same way: very generous, very appreciative, very grateful for every single bit of it.”

Lucie had nothing but kind words to say about her late dad who helped put I Love Lucy on the map. “After many, many years, lots of people are acknowledging what was created and that the show was historic and pioneering for television,” she explained. “It’s not all him and he never took credit for all of that himself. He credits the people he was smart enough to hire, who figured out how to do a three-camera show in front of a live audience on film, which had never been done before.”

Scroll on down to meet Lucille and Desi’s two kids!