Penelope Cruz and Her Husband Are a Total Power Couple! Get to Know Spanish Actor Javier Bardem

When it comes to experiencing true love in Hollywood, everybody knows Penélope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem, are the real deal. Though it’s rare for the Volver actress and the Skyfall actor to flaunt their romance, it’s obvious the two share an unbreakable bond.

Penélope and Javier’s love story goes way. The pair first met on the set of the Spanish comedy-drama Jamón, Jamón in 1992, but their romantic relationship didn’t blossom until they reunited for Woody Allen‘s 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The lovebirds started dating in 2007, according to Hello!, but Penélope and Javier kept a tight lip on their relationship from the very start. Aside from few rare outings, the duo didn’t make their first red carpet appearance together until 2010. They confirmed their romance when they stepped out at the 2010 Goya Awards in February.

The twosome also attended the 2010 Cannes Film Festival three months later in May. As Javier premiered his movie Biutiful, Penélope showed her support for the Spanish actor. During the festival’s closing ceremony, Javier proclaimed his love for the actress, gushing, “I share this joy with my friend, my companion, my love: Penelope,” he said while accepting the best actor prize. “I owe you a lot and I love you so much.”

Not long after, the couple was married by July 2010, and in January 2011, they welcomed their first child, Leo. Penélope and Javier expanded their family when their second kiddo, Luna, was born in July 2013.

It’s not often for Penélope to open up about her family, but in January 2019, she gave a rare glimpse at her life at home while gushing over her hubby and kids. During an interview with Marie Claire, the Everybody Knows actress got candid about the beautiful journey they’re on together.

“My life is … a very different life. But it’s the life that I always wanted since I was a little girl,” she gushed at the time. “When I was 4 or 5, I was already performing, and the characters in my games were always mothers. I really wanted to be a mother, for as long as I can remember. But I did it when I felt the time was right—the right time, the right person.”

