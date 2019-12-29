If there’s a couple that’s having one heck of a holiday it’s Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who recently showed off how happy they currently are.

“Sydney — we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast!” the country star, 52, wrote via Instagram alongside two photos kissing and embracing his longtime wife, also 52. “Thank you all! Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show.”

People were all about the post, as they rushed to react with nothing but positive comments. “You both are such a cute couple!” one person said. Another added, “Awwww authentic love!”

The loving couple tied the knot in 2006. They share two daughters — Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9. The pair have always made sure to make their little ones the priority through it all. “I go home to hug my kids. Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them,” the A-lister once told InStyle when ask what is the first thing she does after an event. “They’ll always be waiting up. I’ll hug my husband too. The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

“We’re just a very close family. We put the time in, and there’s no taking that for granted,” the Big Little Lies star explained. “I’m constantly learning from them. They teach me about me. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be, and letting them find their way and then supporting them.”

This isn’t the first time that Nicole has touched on family, especially her children. “I think it’s (motherhood) just a journey. And the first thing is there’s no right and wrong. There’s just different children,” the Oscar winner told Tatler magazine in an interview.

“I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, ‘Every child is given some adversity. Where you’re born. What you’re up against. Your parents get divorced. There’s always going to be problems,” she continued. “And the greatest thing is that the love is enough’. I always try to think that. The love is enough.” So amazing!