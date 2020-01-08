He is one of the most fascinating actors ever, but while Nicolas Cage is known for his extensive film resume, he has also tied the knot four times — and it’s time we shine the light on those women!

The famous actor, 55, first said “I do” to Patricia Arquette in 1995. The pair would remain marry until 2001, when they decided to part ways. However, that was just the beginning of the star’s love journey. The National Treasure star would proceed to walk down the aisle with another notable name in 2002 — he and Lisa Marie Presley would take the plunge. The musician once appeared on CNN’s Larry King Live and spoke about first meeting the film star.

“It looked attractive like I could be equal,” she recalled during the interview. “Similar situations, similar backgrounds. So we connected, we had a great connection. We were both a bit — we’re sort of these gypsy spirited, you know, tyrannical pirates.”

“And one pirate marries another they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to,” she continued during the same chat with the iconic broadcaster. “It was kind of one of those things where you marry someone hoping — I mean we’d already had — we’d been together for two years before we got married, so it was one of those things where you’re marrying hoping that you’re going to either stabilize it or it’s going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic … So it kind of did the latter, that’s all.”

Nicolas also touched on his relationship with Lisa Marie, telling Barbara Walters in an interview, “When you have two people who are very strong in their own personalities and rather intense sometimes — I’ll even use the word stubborn or not willing to compromise — you can have a hard time meshing.”

“So we got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up, getting back together again, breaking up, getting back together again. Sometimes I wish we hadn’t rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it wasn’t going to change with Lisa Marie,” Nicolas added.

