It’s been almost five months since Nicolas Cage kissed his extremely short-term marriage with ex Erika Koike goodbye, and it appears the actor is still somewhat torn up over the unfortunate ordeal. The National Treasure star recently opened up about his former relationship and revealed he’s not quite over it just yet.

“I have to be careful about what I can divulge,” the 55-year-old prefaced with The New York Times Magazine during a candid interview published on Wednesday, August 7. “There was a recent breakup. I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.”

Nicolas was referring to his four-day marriage with Erika, a professional makeup artist. In late March, the Leaving Las Vegas actor announced that he and his girlfriend of one year were engaged to tie the knot. Sadly, Nicolas and Erika called it quits just four days after obtaining a marriage license on March 23. According to court records gathered by the Clark County District Court and viewed by Closer Weekly, Nicolas filed for an annulment on March 27.

The Academy Award-winner opened up to the NYT Magazine about his failed marriage after recalling a day when she was feeling down in the dumps and decided to get out of his house and go do some karaoke. “Honestly, I wasn’t even doing that to sing. It was more like primal-scream therapy,” Nicolas explained, referring to videos that surfaced of him singing along to Prince‘s “Purple Rain” while out at the karaoke bar.

“It was a holiday weekend, and I didn’t want to go anywhere, but my friend who was with me said, ‘You can’t sit here in your apartment. You’ve got to go out,'” he added. “So I went to the one place in my neighborhood.”

Prior to tying — and quickly untying — the knot with Erika, the Ghost Rider star was previously married three times. In 1995, he first wed Patricia Arquette. Unfortunately, their divorce was finalized in 2001. Soon after, Nicolas and Lisa Marie Presley said “I do” before parting ways about three months later. His longest marriage was to actress Alice Kim, which lasted from 2004 to 2016.

Here’s to hoping that Nicolas can mend his heartbreak!