Riley Keough honored her late brother, Benjamin Keough, by sharing sweet videos of the two on Instagram. Lisa Marie Presley‘s eldest daughter gave a rare glimpse inside her favorite family memories two weeks after Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 on July 12.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, July 27, the 31-year-old actress shared the most touching clips with her beloved sibling. In one, Benjamin can be seen dancing in the kitchen as music played in the background. In another, Riley videotaped Elvis Presley‘s grandson as he laid on top of her on the couch.

Instagram/RileyKeough

The Girlfriend Experience actress proved her sibling was a joy to be around as she posted other videos of him playing pranks, singing karoake and hanging out with friends.

Riley’s heartwarming montage comes more than a week after she broke her silence on her brother’s death. Benjamin was suspected to have died by suicide after he was found at a Calabasas, California home, “suffering from one gunshot wound” on July 12. Two days after being pronounced dead at the scene, the results of Benjamin’s autopsy confirmed he died of an intraoral shotgun wound.

The Logan Lucky actress paid tribute to her “baby brother” and “best friend” in an emotional post via Instagram on July 18, writing, “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of.”

“Pure light. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world,” Riley continued at the time. “I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock

Following the news of Benjamin’s death, a source close to Lisa Marie — who shares her two eldest children with first husband Danny Keough — revealed the singer, 52, was absolutely heartbroken. “The family is devastated,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’re all worried about Lisa now. The family is gathering together.”

Although Lisa Marie has yet to publicly comment on her son’s death, Priscilla Presley took to Facebook to mourn the loss of her grandson.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul,” the Dallas alum 75, wrote on July 22. “Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).