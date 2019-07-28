Even though she will soon be swinging around a hammer in Thor: Love and Thunder, that does not mean that Natalie Portman will shift her priorities around, as she will always put her kids above everything — and the actress was recently seen with her young daughter.

The 38-year-old once again hit the streets with her girl Amalia, just a few days after the duo was spotted braving the heat. This time around, the Oscar winner was spotted in denim shorts, a grey tee, topped off with a pink bag. Natalie also wore some shades. Her little one was looking quite cool too in her dress and pink converse, matched with a yellow backpack.

The Black Swan star shares Amalia with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 42. The happy couple said their I dos in 2012. They also have a son named Aleph, 8. The A-lister once revealed just how much her man means to her. “He knows me so well both as a person and also in terms of my strengths and limitations as a dancer,” she told People. “He’s the kindest to work with. He’s very encouraging and gentle.” How incredibly sweet!

Scroll on down below to see Natalie hanging out with her adorable daughter Amalia.