Twin alert! Katie Couric and her daughter, Elinor, could easily be mistaken for sisters! Katie, 62, shared a cute photo of her and Elinor, 28, wearing matching outfits to Instagram on Friday, July 26, and, in the caption, she gushed about how proud she is of everything her eldest has accomplished.

“Happy #friday y’all! 💙 Wanted to share with you my #proudmama moment,” Katie wrote in her caption. “Ellie’s show that she wrote for @theboystv is streaming NOW on @amazonprimevideo!!! The show is a send up of superhero and celebrity culture and is full of dark, twisted humor, but has a lot of heart. Oh and @sethrogen created it 😉Go watch it and have a great #weekend!”

Of course the show Katie is talking about is Seth Rogen‘s new series, The Boys, which her daughter helped to write. The show has finally arrived after months of anticipation and, even though a lot of fans may be excited by this news, even more were stoked that Katie and Ellie wore the exact same blue dress and sunhat to the beach in the fun photo above.

“Which one is the mom?? 😉Super cute picture!” one of Katie’s fans wrote in the comments. Another said, “You have the exact same smile!” A third added, “You guys never take a bad photo! 😁Very cute 😘.”

In July of 1991, Katie became a mom for the first time when she welcomed Ellie with her first husband, Jay Monahan. In 1996, she later gave birth to her and Jay’s second child, Caroline. Since then, Katie has been cherishing every day she gets to spend with her kids!

“I love being around my kids,” she previously told Good Housekeeping. “I’m not a particularly solitary person. I like a big, chaotic household — noise, commotion, laughter!”

If you haven’t noticed, Katie’s daughters are just as hard working as their loving mom!