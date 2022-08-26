The Judds took over the country music scene in the early ‘80s with Naomi Judd and daughter Wynonna Judd proving to be an incredible singing duo. Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76. She was also a mom to daughter Ashley Judd.

Since their mother’s death, both Naomi and Ashley have spoken out about the devastation and grief they experienced.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Ashley wrote on Twitter on the day of Naomi’s passing. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The musician left her $25 million fortune to her husband, Larry Strickland, whom she married in 1989. This came as a shock to Wynonna who built a music career with her mom for three decades.

“Wynonna and Naomi were a good team musically,” an insider told Closer in August 2022. “Wynonna believes she contributed to her mother’s fame and fortune — that’s why she was she was surprised. She thought she deserved something.”

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame one day after Naomi’s death. Wynonna and her sister have continued to honor their mother’s legacy.

“Ashley knows how quirky her mother was,” the source shared. “Wynonna has a choice: She can stay angry or let it go and move on with her own life. I think she’ll eventually choose forgiveness.”

And while Wynonna and Ashley are still dealing with the anguish of Naomi’s passing, they have both leaned on each other during their period of grief.

“Wynonna and Ashley still have their long-standing issues and disagreements,” the insider shared. “But losing their mom so suddenly, and in such a tragic way, has made them realize that life is too short.”

In May 2022, the “I Saw the Light” singer revealed she would be proceeding with the Judds tour that she initially planned to embark on with her mother. Special guests Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood joined the roster for the concert series.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a statement at the time. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds’ legacy, together.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Keep scrolling to meet Naomi’s two daughters.