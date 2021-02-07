Eric Church is all about being a doting dad. Though it feels like the country music star is always on the road for his legendary career, he doesn’t jeopardize his time with his family because his wife, Katherine Blasingame, and their two kids, Boone McCoy and Tennessee Hawkins, never leave his side.

The “Springsteen” crooner and his blonde beauty first experienced parenthood with the birth of their eldest child, Boone, in 2011. The famous lovebirds – who married in 2008 — completed their family when their youngest, Tennessee, who also goes by “Hawk,” arrived in 2015.

When Eric first met his little bundle of joy, he couldn’t believe he just became a dad. While chatting with People following Boone’s birth in 2011, the CMA Award winner marveled over the incredible milestone.

“Everyone always tells you what an awesome and unique experience being a parent is, but words can never do the feeling justice,” he gushed in 2011. “The way our life changed in that 24-hour period alone after he was born — just by putting a little boy in the house — was awesome.”

Considering Eric writes his hit country songs based on his real experiences, the Grammy-nominated singer said he wouldn’t be surprised if his tot inspired one of his future songs. “It will be interesting to see how this new chapter in our lives manifests itself musically,” he dished. “Life doesn’t get more real than having a newborn at home.”

The “Stick That in Your Country Song” artist said those feelings only intensified when their younger kiddo came along. “I’m thrilled that Hawk and his mom are doing well,” he marveled at the time of his birth. “We aren’t sleeping very much, but we are enjoying every part of this incredible journey. I’m very blessed and thankful.”

Now that it’s been a few years since Eric became a dad, he’s adjusted to juggling fatherhood with his busy career. Fortunately, the songwriter is able to bring his kiddos “on the road” when he’s traveling for a concert tour. Though it can be hectic, Eric revealed he always sets time aside to be alone with Katherine.

“With kids, it’s hard, but we just try to find a quiet spot together, somewhere, sometime, and that’s usually enough,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Eric’s children!