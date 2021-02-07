Eric Church’s Wife Is the Inspiration Behind His Love Songs! Get to Know Katherine Blasingame

It doesn’t take much for Eric Church to write a hit song, especially when he has his longtime wife, Katherine Blasingame, as his inspiration. The legendary artist has been dominating the country music charts since the mid-2000s, and he’s had his spouse’s support for nearly his entire journey.

Though it’s unclear exactly what year Eric and Katherine first met, the “Springsteen” crooner revealed they first crossed paths at a Nashville bar. While chatting with Taste of Country in 2012, Eric recalled the time he met up with the blonde beauty, who works as a music publisher, to discuss business.

“She was trying to hook me up to write with one of her writers that she represented … that was how we met,” the handsome hunk gushed, noting it’s “great” to have met someone who works in the same industry.

“I can bounce songs off of her and she has the knowledge, you know, to be kind of that sounding board of what I should cut and what I shouldn’t cut,” he explained to the outlet. “So she’s one of those in the inner circle that I run a lot of stuff by.”

Considering Eric and Katherine hit it off, they dated for some time before tying the knot in January 2008. The adorable duo said “I do” at the Westglow Spa & Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. After the wedding, Eric marveled over the magical nuptials during a chat with CMT.

“Katherine and I stayed there last year, and we just fell in love with the place,” the “Stick That in Your Country Song” singer shared. “We decided that it would be the ideal spot to get married, up in the North Carolina mountains, with just family around us. I can’t imagine a more perfect spot.”

Throughout the years, Katherine has been by Eric’s side as he’s released countless No. 1 hit songs, including “Springsteen,” “Like A Wrecking Ball” and “Smoke A Little Smoke,” as well as won various ACM Awards, CMA Awards and other accolades. She’s also attended plenty of red carpet events as his date.

Though finding alone time can be difficult for the duo, Eric dished he always prioritizes his wife over his career. “She stays with me on the road,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016. “It’s hard … but we just try to find a quiet spot together, somewhere, sometime, and that’s usually enough.”

