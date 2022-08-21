“Naomi trusted Larry like no one else, so that’s probably the reason,” says a family friend. “But Wynonna and Ashley were shocked. It was definitely unexpected.”

Of course, the women’s relationship with their mother, who suffered from severe lifelong depression, has known many ups and downs. “Wy bore the brunt of all of the mistakes I made,” admitted Naomi, who gave birth to her eldest at 19. She married Michael Ciminella, who would become Ashley’s father but who left the family when the girls were still small.

“There was too much trauma, abandonment addiction and shame,” Ashley wrote about growing up poor with her sister and single mother in her memoir, All That Is Bitter and Sweet.

Even becoming rich and famous didn’t change things enough. Naomi and her daughters still went through periods of bitterness and estrangement. “There’s no question that the mother-daughter relationship is the most complex on earth,” says Wynonna. “It’s even more complicated than the man-woman thing.”