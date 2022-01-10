All of the Celebrities We Lost in 2022: A Tribute to the Hollywood Stars Who Died This Year

Gone too soon. With 2022 in full swing, the world is ailing from the loss of some major Hollywood icons. Celebrity deaths are truly devastating and their contributions to the world of entertainment will never be forgotten.

For some, 2022 started off as a year of new beginnings. Though the world is still ailing from the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities and entertainment have provided us all with an outlet or an escape from reality. However, a huge void has been left by the talented stars who passed away this year.

Full House fans were gutted when Bob Saget, who portrayed Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom, was found dead in his Florida hotel room on January 9. Tributes poured in from his costars, friends and family members who fell in love with the comedian’s vibrant personality. His second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, shared a statement after the Grammy winner’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family told Page Six. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

After the unexpected death of Betty White on the last day of 2021, losing another acting legend soon after is a hard pill to swallow. Saget and White shared a memorable interaction that stuck with the Fuller House star throughout his career, up until his unexpected death.

“We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours — I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, ‘How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’” the late actor shared in an Instagram tribute to White on December 31, 2021. “She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite — ‘Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.’ And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours.”

