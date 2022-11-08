Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane’s 5 Kids are Their Heart and Soul! Meet Their Children

When Chris Stapleton goes home for the evening, he’s certainly not walking into an empty house! The country singer is a loving husband to wife Morgane Stapleton and a doting dad to five kids. The pair have kept their children out of the spotlight for the most part, but they can’t help but gush about parenthood to their fans.

When Did Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Get Married?

Chris and Morgane met back in 2003 when they were both budding songwriters in Nashville. The pair got married in 2007. Throughout their 15-year marriage, they welcomed five children together.

Considering the husband and wife both work in the music industry, they have very hectic schedules. The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on touring and live music in 2020, and Chris admitted at the time that he was thankful to spend more time with all five of his children.

“The silver lining and the mixed blessing during the pandemic for me is I’ve gotten to spend more time being a dad and being with my children than I’ve ever gotten to do certainly as a touring musician,” he said in an April 2021 press release. “I have three children under the age of three and I have two older ones that are 12 and 10. When I go in to get the boys in the morning, and I open the door, they say ‘Daddy’ before I even open the door, and I’ve never really had that before.”

How Many Kids Does Chris Stapleton Have?

It is believed the couple welcomed their eldest son, Waylon, in 2009 and their daughter Ada was born a few years later.

While Chris and Morgane kept their older kids out of the spotlight, they were open about the arrival of their twins. At the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, host Reba McEntire shared with viewers that Chris and Morgane welcomed twin boys. At the time, Morgane shared a sweet photo of the twins on Instagram to celebrate their arrival.

In November 2018, Chris shared during a concert at Madison Square Garden that Morgane was pregnant with their fifth child.

“Some of you may know that we have four children,” Chris said. “We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re going to make it five!”

Chris and Morgane welcomed their fifth child right before Mother’s Day in 2019. That same year, Chris and Morgane’s older children stepped out for a rare public appearance with their dad, walking the red carpet at the Toy Story 4 premiere.

What Are Chris Stapleton’s Kids’ Names?

Chris and Morgane fiercely protect their children’s privacy, and the names of their youngest three children have not been publicly revealed.

During the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, Chris shared the names of his two eldest children with the public for the first time during his acceptance speech for the Male Vocalist of the Year award.

“Waylon and Ada, if you’re out there tonight, and the twin boys, and the one on the way, I love you so much,” he said, omitting the names of his youngest sons.

Why Does Chris Stapleton Keep His Kids Out of the Spotlight?

“I signed up for this, my children did not,” the country singer told The Boot in 2018. “I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They’re children, and they deserve the chance to be children.”

That being said, Chris is incredibly grateful to his kids for their patience when it comes to his demanding career.

“I want to thank my kids who put up with me being gone quite a bit and not always being as good of a dad as I would always like to be,” he admitted during the 2018 CMAs. “I love you so much … you share me with all these people and I appreciate it. I want to thank my wife for always being my rock and taking care of me and helping me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do.”