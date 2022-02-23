Girl Meets Farm star Molly Yeh has become one of Food Network’s most popular faces after the premiere of the hit series in 2018. When she’s not showing viewers how to make some of her signature dishes, she is spending time with her daughters, Bernadette Rosemary “Bernie” Yeh Hagen and Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen, with her husband, Nick Hagen.

Molly and Nick, who were married in 2014, became parents for the first time in March 2019 with Bernie’s arrival. She shared the touching meaning behind her eldest daughter’s name in an interview with People shortly after giving birth.

“We are so wildly in love! Bernie is named after Nick’s great great grandpa Bernt, who came from Norway and started the Hagen farm,” the television personality said. “And my great grandpa Bernard, who came over from Hungary. Rosemary was my mom’s mom.”

The couple continued to post sweet snaps of all of Bernie’s milestones on social media, including helping her mom out in the kitchen and celebrating her first birthday. In September 2021, the cookbook author shared the exciting news that she was pregnant with her second child.

“Cravings aside, we’re so excited to add a new little bean to the family! Bernie is already training to be a big sister with her Cabbage Patch doll, and she’s doing great!” Molly told People at the time. “She keeps suggesting that we name the new baby Bernie, so we’re still working on names.”

Molly continued to film Girl Meets Farm throughout her second pregnancy. Before giving birth to Ira, the Illinois native shared all of her pregnancy cravings during an episode of the show, which included pink donuts and grape slushies. Just a few days later, she announced Ira’s arrival in a series of adorable Instagram photos.

“Dorothy is after Dorothea, the original matriarch of the farm (Nick’s great great grandma), and Ira is because our friend Jamie suggested it and we loved it!” Molly said about the meaning of her youngest daughter’s name. “Bernie is taking to her role as big sister beautifully, introducing Ira to all of the best things like tickles, magic wands, tutus and Frozen songs. We’re so excited to be a family of four!”

