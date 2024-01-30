After growing a huge following on HGTV’s Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk decided to share the heartbreaking story of her fertility journey with her supporters. The home design star was told by a doctor that she had “less than a 1 percent chance” of getting pregnant with her second child through IVF.

Mina, 39, and her husband, Steve Hawk, joined the “Sex After” podcast with Amy Marcs on January 26 to discuss the challenges they faced when they wanted to expand their family. The pair were already parents to son Jack when their first round of IVF failed in the hopes of giving him a younger sibling.

The couple was told by a doctor to “get a donor egg if you want a kid or adopt.” The moment was a bit overwhelming for Mina and Steve, 42, when they were hit with the news.

“We were filming this,” the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner recalled. “Steve and I were obviously crying in the moment. We had driven separate; we had to go to different places afterward, so I got in my car and I just like lost it because I was processing so many things — not just that my body wasn’t working but like this whole house I built, the floor plan is designed around multiple children.”

Steve agreed with his wife, adding, “When your heart is set on something and you’re told you’re not going to get that, it’s devastating.”

In March 2020, Mina announced she was pregnant with her second child through intrauterine insemination.

“When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock,” she told People at the time.

Mina and Steve were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Charlotte, in September 2020.

“She’s here! And she’s perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can’t wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie,” the real estate aficionado and the fitness trainer announced in a statement to People.

The HGTV pair could not have pictured a more perfect life with Jack, 5, and Charlie, now 3, in their beautiful Indianapolis home.

“I could not love this tiny human more,” the mom of two captioned a video of her daughter on Instagram in December 2023. “Every ounce of sass is going to be so worth dealing with when she’s an adult, kicking ass and takin’ names. She’s just magical.”