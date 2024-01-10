Mina Starsiak Hawk wears many hats as a mom, real estate mogul, HGTV personality and business owner. The Good Bones host admitted that sometimes, balancing all of her responsibilities can be a bit stressful.

“Does having a show and a business ever overwhelm you?” a fan asked Mina, 39, during a Q&A session in her Instagram Stories on January 4.

She responded, “Almost every day of the last five years of my life,” adding, “I’m working really hard at creating some balance by making some different life choices, continuing seeing my therapist and a little dose of Wellbutrin.”

The Two Chicks and a Hammer owner marked the series finale of Good Bones on October 17, 2023, and has been gearing up for the opening of her new retail store in Noblesville, Indiana. The storefront is expected to be fully operational by March.

Walking away from her hit HGTV series was a difficult choice for Mina to make, but one that she felt was necessary.

“We’re heartbroken to share that with the conclusion of season 8, Good Bones as we know it has officially come to an end,” she captioned an Instagram post on October 19, 2023. “While I’m sad that Good Bones is ending, and season 8 is our last, we had an amazing run that has forever changed my life, my family’s life and my business.”

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Currently, the reality star is not “in a great place” with her mom, Karen E. Laine, brother Tad Starsiak and former costar Cory Miller. Tension boiled during the holiday season as Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, tried to navigate attending their family gatherings amid the drama.

“I think kind of like towards the end of the show, when I was just feeling very crummy and angry and like not in a good place with a lot of things and a lot of people, I think that’s kind of how I started feeling going into the holidays and it wasn’t bringing out the best version of myself,” she said during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Monday, January 8.

Mina did end up going to a Christmas Eve celebration with her kids, Jack and Charlotte, and other family members, but admitted to still feeling “weird tension and negative energy.” As 2024 progresses, she hopes to “move on mentally” from all of the negativity surrounding the cast of Good Bones.