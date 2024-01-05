Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new retail store is set to open its doors very soon! The Good Bones host revealed when her Two Chicks District Co. storefront will likely have its grand opening in Noblesville, Indiana.

“When will the new store be open? Can’t wait to visit,” one fan asked Mina, 39, during a Q&A session in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 4.

“We’ve got some minimal construction, then setting her up!” the realtor revealed. “Sometime in March!”

Mina previously announced that she was opening up a new Two Chicks District Co. storefront after closing the flagship location in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana. It was a difficult choice to shut the doors of her first retail location, which opened in 2020.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Two Chicks District Co. will be closing to the public at the end of 2023,” a statement on the company’s Facebook page read in October 2023. “As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the unprecedented times we opened in, during COVID. The incredibly difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly.”

Just a few months later, Mina found a “light at the end of the tunnel” when a man reached out to her with the idea of opening up a new store in Noblesville. She fell in love with the area and decided it was the perfect place to start anew in her journey of being a retail owner.

“There’s so many cool Queen Anne Victorians,” she said of the neighborhood in a December 2023 interview with People. “There was one that I kind of had my eye on that’s like a block off the square that’s just a mess, which is perfect to me.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

She continued, “Finding this place that really wants us to come and is making it comfortable and welcoming and easy to come to feels kind of like a nice fresh start.”

The year 2023 was full of big changes for Mina, who waved goodbye to Good Bones after season 8. Along with it, she revealed the difficulties of maintaining close relationships with some of her family members and former costars since the show ended.

Though she is “not in a great place” with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak, Mina is hoping that the new Two Chicks store is the start of a new chapter.

“I hope there is a new way forward that’s more manageable,” Mina said. “I love getting to put Indy on a stage! It’s such an amazing place to live and raise a family.”