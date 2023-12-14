Mina Starsiak Hawk was absolutely devastated to announce the closure of her Indianapolis-based Two Chicks District Co. retail store on September 29. Luckily for her fans, the Good Bones star is set to open up a new storefront in a different city — all thanks to an inspirational businessman.

Mina, 39, revealed that the idea for the second iteration of her store came from a man from Noblesville, Indiana.

“He has businesses there, and he was like, ‘What can we do to get you to Noblesville?'” the home design expert revealed in an interview with People published on Thursday, December 14. “Is there a show to base out of here?”

Ultimately, they decided that Noblesville was the perfect place to reopen Two Chicks District Co. next year. She is grateful to the man for helping her see the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I mean, [Good Bones] was a giant commercial for Indianapolis, which was amazing,” Mina explained. “I guess his thought was having Two Chicks and a Hammer in the neighborhood is good for the businesses.”

HGTV lovers definitely won’t be shocked if she begins renovating homes in the area.

“There’s so many cool Queen Anne Victorians,” Mina, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, said of the city. “There was one that I kind of had my eye on that’s like a block off the square that’s just a mess, which is perfect to me.”

Initially, the TV personality explained that the closure of the flagship Two Chicks District Co. store in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, was due to “an unforeseen staffing issue.” In the months that followed, she revealed on her “Mina AF” podcast that she downsized her team.

“My team and I know many of you have made Two Chicks District Co. a destination on your travels and understand that this news may come as a disappointment,” a post on the store’s official Facebook account read. “Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store. So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut-wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is.”

In addition to reopening Two Chicks District Co. in 2024, Mina will be featured in a Good Bones spinoff show on HGTV, which will document the renovation of her new lake house. The two-part special is expected to air on the network next year and feature costar MJ Coyle.