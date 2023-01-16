From acting to singing and dancing, Michelle Williams is full of talent! The Fabelmans actress has earned countless awards, flaunting her stylish garments at a number of red carpet events. In her spare time, she loves hanging out on the beach with her kids and her husband, Thomas Kail, and showing off her gorgeous bikini looks.

Michelle’s acting resume is full of memorable roles, with credits ranging from Baywatch to Fosse/Verdon. Her big career breakthrough came in 1998 when she began portraying Jen Lindley in Dawson’s Creek. The series, which aired until 2003, was the first of many huge opportunities for the incredible performer.

“The idea of becoming someone else through an internal and external process hooked me at an early age,” Michelle recalled of her early career during a February 2019 interview with Elle. “What does it feel like to put on the costume of somebody else? How do these clothes change me, how does this wig change me, how does this walk change me? As I’ve gotten older, that’s been the work I’ve been most interested in — that transformation, instead of repletion or endless self-replication.”

In the years since, the Golden Globe winner has starred in Brokeback Mountain, Manchester by the Sea, My Week With Marilyn and more critically acclaimed films. Michelle is a mom to daughter Matilda, whom she shares with late partner Heath Ledger, and son Hart and baby No. 3 with her hubby. Along with her growing resume and mommy duties, the Broadway entertainer has had a major style evolution over the years.

“Red carpets are moments of escapism from daily life for me, so I try to have a bit of fun with it when I can,” the Blue Valentine actress told Vogue in January 2023 after wearing a breathtaking Gucci gown to the Golden Globe Awards that month.

Michelle isn’t afraid to go with bold looks and think outside of the box with her wardrobe apart from the characters she plays on screen. Whether it’s chopping her signature bob into an edgy pixie cut or rocking a bright yellow gown to the Academy Awards, the beauty has remained quite the Hollywood trendsetter.

Michelle and her good friend Busy ​Philipps have shared so many stunning fashion moments together too, including their swimsuit looks during a 2013 beach vacation. The Montana native soaked up the sun in a black bikini and an overshirt while Busy rocked a red two-piece. During another vacation to the Bahamas a few years later, Michelle sparkled in a red one-piece swimsuit that looked like it was truly made just for her!