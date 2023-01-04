In January 2023, Wayne’s World actress Tia Carrere kicked off her 56th birthday celebration by sharing gorgeous bikini photos on social media. The model has donned so many colorful swimsuits over the years, flaunting her timeless beauty.

For her big day, Tia traveled to the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. She called the trip “​​an epic start to 2023.” During the getaway, she posed in some beautiful floral one-piece swimsuits and a simple black bikini as she enjoyed some fun in the sun. Fans couldn’t help but point out how stunning she looked in the oceanfront snaps.

Tia has always been a style icon. The Hawaii-born beauty got her big break in Hollywood by portraying Jade Soong in General Hospital from 1985 to 1987. She’s earned more than 100 acting credits with films like True Lies, Rising Sun, The Immortals and Lilo & Stitch and landed a number of magazine covers and swimsuit spreads.

Tia, who is a mom to daughter Bianca from her marriage to Simon Wakelin, revealed the simple secret to maintaining her effortlessly gorgeous looks throughout her career.

“I’m pretty moderate with everything, but I am a big believer in drinking lots of water — I carry around a 40-ounce jug with me everywhere and I usually drink 60-80 ounces a day,” she told Ouch! Magazine in February 2020. “I take a women’s multivitamin daily. And I try to sleep eight hours a night. Simple but it’s effective.”

Though she looked great in all of the silhouettes she’s sported on the beaches of Hawaii and on vacations all over the world, Tia does have a favorite style of swimsuit.

“I would love to get into amazing shape to show a bikini picture, but I prefer one-pieces anyway,” she told Yahoo! Life in August 2022. “I know what works for me and I know what works for my body and what makes me feel comfortable.”

She continued to describe how much her self-confidence has grown since she started working in the entertainment industry in the ‘80s.

“I’m comfortable in my skin,” she revealed. “I’ve done incredibly well with maintaining a balanced mind, body and spirit for having been in this business almost 40 years now. … You really, really have to work on your internal core strength so that the marketplace doesn’t dictate whether you’re happy with yourself.”

Keep scrolling to see Tia’s gorgeous bikini photos and swimsuit looks.