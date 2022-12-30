Danish model Helena Christensen has walked the catwalk countless times throughout her career and loves strutting her stuff in swimsuits! The Victoria’s Secret Angel has spilled some of her biggest beauty secrets over the years that keep her looking radiant in her bikini photos.

As a teen, Helena competed in beauty pageants, ultimately leading her to represent Denmark at Miss Universe in 1986. Eventually, she traveled to Paris with a dream of launching a modeling career. In 1990, the fashionista became a household name after starring in Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” music video.

Her sultry music video appearance led her to land dozens of magazine covers and become the face of makeup and fashion brands like Revlon, Chanel and Versace. Helena later started her own clothing line, Christensen & Sigersen, and is an accomplished photographer with spreads in Nylon and Elle. Decades after becoming a fashion icon, Helena continues to prove that her beauty is timeless.

The clothing designer posts so many stunning pictures in her best swimwear, including a sizzling video to celebrate her 54th birthday in December 2022. In the clip, Helena unzipped a pink dress to reveal a black strapless one-piece swimsuit underneath. She climbed down a ladder into the river to take a dip despite the cold temperature. “Merry birthday to me,” the beauty, who owns homes in both Denmark and New York, captioned the post. “Another dip around the sun.”

This wasn’t the first time Helena documented herself plunging into icy cold water. In fact, it’s become a regular part of her daily routine.

“There are so many benefits — since I started dipping in cold water, taking supplements and living a more or less balanced, healthy life, I haven’t had a cold. I really do believe that going in cold water helps with lymphatic drainage and blood flow, as well as with activating the body and brain,” she shared in an October 2022 interview with Vogue. “What it does is immense, really immense, I cannot recommend it enough.”

The comments section of her birthday post was full of fire emojis and shout-outs from her famous friends like Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. Many fans pointed out that Helena still looks the same as she did when she first made her mark in the fashion world. One secret to her effortless glow is her regular self-care regimen.

“I really try to be disciplined about my morning and evening routines, especially when it comes to my skin,” Helena explained. “I wasn’t always like that, but I learned pretty early on that it’s a really smart thing to do to take good care of your skin. I wake up by splashing [my face with] cold water, then hot water, then using products and I kind of look forward to it.”

