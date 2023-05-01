Fashion Alert! See Red Carpet Photos of What Hollywood’s Biggest Names Wore to the 2023 Met Gala

Hollywood’s biggest stars are getting ready to pull out all the stops and showcase their incredible outfits at the 2023 Met Gala. This year’s theme for the annual event, held at the New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Red carpet photos from fashion’s biggest night are going to leave everyone speechless!

In January, Vogue named Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel as the 2023 cochairs of the event alongside Anna Wintour. It’s been a huge year for each of the stars chosen to front the celebration of fashion and Lagerfeld’s life and career.

Penélope has long been a fashion icon in addition to landing a number of critically acclaimed acting roles in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Volver, Parallel Mothers and more. Roger announced his retirement from tennis in September 2022 at the age of 41 while Dua conquered the charts with her pop hits. Michaela has recently had several breakthrough acting performances, including appearing in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The expectations are high considering so many A-listers delivered jaw-dropping looks at last year’s Met Gala, including Gwen Stefani, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, Priscilla Presley, Glenn Close and more. Attendees certainly did not skip out on wearing vibrant and dazzling outfits in 2022.

And Just Like That… star Sarah Jessica Parker did not disappoint with her striped Christopher John Rogers gown as she walked up the famous steps last year. She accessorized the look with a tall, feathered headpiece by Philip Treacy, something her beloved Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, would definitely wear!

Sarah has continued to show off her incredible eye for design on the Met Gala red carpet since she first attended the event in 1995. There is always a ton of excitement to see the Golden Globe winner’s ensemble each year, especially since she owns her own fashion brand, SJP.

Though she skipped out on the festivities in 2021, Sarah is always a staple on the red carpet along with her usual date, Andy Cohen. The famous pals have strutted their stuff together at the Met Gala several times in the past, cementing their status as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed duos.

“All I ever think about is the theme. And influence,” Sarah reflected on her dedication to the Met Gala each year during an April 2022 interview with Vogue. “Wherever I go to the Met, I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to 10 months working on it. I’m like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?'”

The Met Gala red carpet kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Check back for updates and photos of all your favorite celebrities!