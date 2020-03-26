Future mom Meghan McCain returned to The View on Wednesday, March 26, after she announced she’s pregnant on March 22. As the TV personality thanked her viewers and fellow cohosts for their sweet support, Meghan revealed her mixed feelings about expecting a baby amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re excited. A little surprised. But it’s bittersweet because there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now and I would obviously prefer to be in the studio with all of you,” the 35-year-old reluctantly shared as she joined the panel talk show from her home via video chat.

Although the hit CBS talk show has been filming out of studio amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Meghan — who is expecting baby No. 1 with Ben Domenech — noted that staying healthy is now more important than ever.

“My doctor — I went to many — recommended against it,” she continued, pointing out the previous struggle she faced when she suffered a miscarriage in summer 2019. “I think everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It’s taken physical, mental, emotional strength to get here and I think a lot of women just walk a straight line.”

However, the daughter of late senator John McCain said she’s doing her best to look on the bright side. “I never knew if I was going to be a mom, so I’m excited and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions, and this is just how it’s going to be for a while,” she went on.

Despite remaining tight-lipped about many of the details, Meghan said “there will be a time and a place to talk about” her pregnancy journey “in greater length.” But for now, “America just wants to talk about the coronavirus,” she stated. “But that being said, thank you to everyone for all the kind words and wishes. Ben and I are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness.”

The former Raising McCain star — who tied the knot with her writer husband, 38, in 2017 — first shared the exciting news of her pregnancy on March 22. Meghan posted a lengthy and emotional message via Instagram.

ABC/Heidi Gutman

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she wrote in her post. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself I should be extra vigilant about limiting the [number] of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Meghan and Ben!

