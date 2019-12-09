Just when we thought we knew everything Duchess Meghan has done for charity, we were wrong! The St. Felix Centre shared a new photo to Instagram of Meghan helping out at one of their kitchens when she was still an actress.

They penned the caption, “We feel very grateful and honored to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide.”

“The couple said: ‘With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need — those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones,” they added. “It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.”

The St. Felix Centre is only one of 12 charities that Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen to follow on Instagram for their “12 Days of Christmas” plan. Not only does the organization support Toronto’s community by offering food and assistance, but they’ve also been working with Meghan even before she became a member of the British royal family.

“She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people,” they wrote.

This year, Meghan will be spending Christmas with Prince Harry, their son, Archie, and her mom, Doria Ragland. “[It’ll] be low-key and informal,” an insider recently revealed to Closer Weekly about the festivities.

Since the duchess spent time with Prince Harry’s family at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate last year, she can’t wait to spend the holidays with just her mom and her immediate family.

“It’s been a tough year for Harry and Meghan, so they’re planning to have an intimate, drama-free Christmas — it’ll just be the two of them, Archie and Doria,” the source said. “They’re really excited to be celebrating Archie’s first Christmas as a family and want to make it extra special.”