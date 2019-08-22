How fashionable! Meghan Markle is offering up a sneak peek at her new capsule collection of women’s workwear to benefit her patronage Smart Works — and it looks great!

The 38-year-old took to the official Sussex Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to share a video in her Instagram Story, showcasing what she is working on — and the glimpse is all set to Bill Withers’ hit, “Lovely Day.” In the clip, the royal surprises various women as they arrive to the clothing line’s photo shoot. However, there is more in store for the attendees, as the mother-of-one even helps them get dress and styles them!

“Sneak peek at the new Smart Works charity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch,” Meghan captioned the the clip. “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need … coming soon.”

Prince Harry‘s wife announced the new charity line back in July, as she collaborated with British department stores Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, according to reporter and royal expert Omid Scobie. “The collection, launching later this year, will sell on a one-for-one basis,” Meghan said about the project in British Vogue.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together,’” she added.

Smart Works — which “helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence, and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives” — isn’t the only patronage that the Duchess of Sussex looks after. Meghan is all about The National theatre too, as she has a interest in art and community. Aside from that, she also works with The Association of Commonwealth Universities, an organization that represents higher education in all 53 Commonwealth countries.

Meghan’s other patronage is Mayhew, which works to “improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally.”

It is so great to see Meghan continuing to give back to the people!