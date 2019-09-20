Enjoying nature! They may be one of the most famous families on the planet, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still make sure to go out and about with their only son, Baby Archie — just to get their little one outside of course.

“Meghan and Harry don’t like to keep Archie stuck indoors for long periods of time,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Every day they take him for walks in the grounds of Frogmore and about once a month they go for a family outing to a local pub for lunch, just the three of them. Harry’s very down-to-earth and prefers the pub scene to going to a fancy restaurant.”

The royal couple’s first child was born on May 6, 2019 — and since then the famous boy has been taking a lot of trips and keeping busy. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and her man, 34, will even be taking a trip to South Africa with their baby soon. “[Harry and Meghan] are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” the official Instagram of the pair announced on July 27.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola,” the message continued. “His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries.”

It is no surprise that the trio enjoy taking trips and spending time together — however, the pair were recently criticized for using private jets to get around, and Prince William‘s brother defended his family’s choice. “We can all do better and, while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” Harry said at an event in Amsterdam on September 3. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

He added, “I came here by commercial. I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

