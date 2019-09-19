However, since Meghan is “a career girl at heart,” it wasn’t absolutely devastating for her to go back to work on Thursday, September 12, to unveil her new charitable fashion line with Smart Works.

“Meghan has always loved fashion, and as a true feminist, empowering other women is something she really values,” the insider admitted, and we can’t disagree with that! Meghan has been fighting for women since the day she got her own platform within the royal family. But who is watching baby Archie at home while she is doing that, you might ask? Well, Meghan trusts her mom, Doria Ragland, more than anything in the world. “They have a great mother-daughter relationship, and FaceTime every day,” the source said. Queen Elizabeth has also taken notice of everything Meghan has done since returning from maternity leave and according to the insider, she’s very impressed!

“The queen is very supportive of Meghan’s comeback,” the source said. After all, Meghan has been working twice as hard to make sure her family life and her work life are exactly where they need to be. When she unveiled her new fashion line called the “Smart Set Capsule Collection,” she had to leave the event early to tend to her new baby at home.

According to Us Weekly, the duchess was overheard telling people, “I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time.” How cute! Who knows? Maybe one day Meghan will let her father, Thomas Markle, meet her baby.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it on my wall beside the one of Meghan,” the dad of three previously said to the Daily Mail. “Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.”