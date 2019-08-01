What a journey! Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are obviously crazy about each other — and they reminded us of that, as they celebrated ten years since they tied the knot.

The actor’s wife, 41, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to share a clip showing what the action star gifted her on their very special day. “Oh my gosh. I came in my kitchen, and I have ten bouquets for ten years,” the model said in the video while showcasing her gorgeous flowers. “Thank you babe. I love you so much.”

Fans were impressed by the display, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Now that’s romantic,” one person said. Another added, “Beautiful! Happy anniversary. Such an amazing couple.”

The action star also took to Instagram to share some words about his love. “Happy 10 year anniversary baby❤️🙏❤️,” he wrote.

The happy couple tied the knot on August 1, 2009 in Beverly Hills — and while they are crazy about each other, they also have no problem poking fun at one another. Rhea once teased her man for making an Instagram video about his goals … while shirtless. “Alright 2018 is about to be over. We’re going into 2019,” The Departed star started off his well-thought-out speech before Rhea interrupted him. “Hopefully you’ll find a shirt,” she said jokingly.

“Thank you, baby. I’m on vacation here in Barbados,” he said, before Rhea added, “What [are] the other excuses? What about the other times?” So good!

Today, the couple now share four kids — Ella, 15, Michael, 13, Brendan, 10, and Grace, 9. The pair is of course all about their children too. “I think the most important thing is to always be involved in every aspect of their life,” the A-lister once said. “To give them enough trust that they can share things with you. I don’t want them to be terrified of me, you know? But I don’t want them to think they can do whatever they want and get away with it, either, because they can’t.”

It is so great to see this lovely pair still flourishing after all these years!