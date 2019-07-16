We’re so happy for Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey! Not only do they make a great couple, but they’ve also been going strong since getting married in 2011. So you better believe that on Monday, July 15, the two lovebirds celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in style.

“Damn, I’m glad we found each other!!! And I’m still “So Into You”🎶 I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here’s to Our Forever. ❤️,” Vanessa, 38, wrote via Instagram next to a video montage of her and Nick, 45, together. In the caption, she also paid homage to all of the years that they have known each other.

“13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love!” Vanessa added. Before the day was over, Nick also took to Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary to Vanessa.

“Wow, eight years!! Babe, it hasn’t always been easy and it hasn’t always been smooth … but it’s ALWAYS been ‘US.’ I wouldn’t trade these eight years, building our forever, for anything in the world,” he penned. “There is truly no one else I could do this with! You are everything to me, please always remember that. I am far from perfect but please believe that my goals and dreams for us and our family are perfect.”

“I won’t stop trying until I get there. It started with two crazy kids, throwing caution and common sense to the wind, and now we have 3 beautiful angels to show for it,” Nick continued while referencing their children — Camden, 6; Brooklyn, 4; and Phoenix, 2. “Their perfect faces represent all that is good in us and the love that we started this whole thing with. Happy 8th Anniversary to the love of my life. I love you baby! Here’s to year #9 and beyond!

We have no doubts that these two were made for each other!