He may not look it, but Mark Consuelos used to be a jealous guy during the early stages of his marriage to Kelly Ripa. The 49-year-old Riverdale star recalled a time he tried to catch Kelly, also 49, cheating when he was doing a show in Boston and his wife wouldn’t pick up the phone.

“We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling,” Mark explained in Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue‘s new book, What Makes a Marriage Last. “So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”

Although Kelly told her hubby that she was cleaning toilets, Mark thought that sounded “very fishy,” she also recalled in the novel. “He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!'” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host explained. But in fact, it was the opposite.

When Mark opened the door, he saw his spouse holding a “johnny mop in one hand” while wearing a bathrobe. “He comes in — he doesn’t even say hello,” Kelly hilariously remembered. “He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!”

Mark didn’t find anything there but his jealous nature. “[It] feels horrible and you know you’re wrong,” the dad of three explained about thinking the worst of his partner. “I’m less jealous these days.”

Due to that incident, the Cop Out actor learned how to trust Kelly a lot more. The couple just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary and they admit their sex life has been really “healthy.”

“I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young. Not that that’s the right time in someone’s life, but we were really like, applicable,” Kelly gushed on Radio Andy on Aril 17. “We learned each other well and with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and fun. We have fun.”