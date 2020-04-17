Things got a little bit steamy on “Radio Andy” when Kelly Ripa asked her husband of 23 years, Mark Consuelos, how long he’s gone without having sex. “I would say 17 and a half years,” the Riverdale star revealed. “I’ve been on the ride since.”

Although radio personality Andy Cohen understood what Mark, 49, meant, he clarified the question. “Has there been a five-week period in your life since you were 17 or 18 in which it didn’t happen,” he asked more slowly.

“Yeah,” Mark responded again. “When I’m on the road.” At that point, Kelly, also 49, explained that there was a time Mark was in Australia for seven months and they didn’t end up having sex until she visited him a couple of weeks after he got settled there. “Oh” Andy, 51, replied, but before he changed the topic, he what the couple “attribute” their “healthy sex life” to?

“I don’t know,” Kelly said. “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young. Not that that’s the right time in someone’s life, but we were really like, appliable. Right. Like we were pliable to each other. We learned each other well and with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and fun. We have fun.”

The All My Children alum thought his wife did a great job of answering the question. “You check off all the boxes for me,” he gushed. Aww!

Mark and Kelly have been married since 1996 and they share their three kids — Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17. Aside from having a “healthy” sex life, they also attribute their great relationship to their parents.

“I’m crazy about my wife,” Mark gushed to FOX News in February 2019. “We both come from families, our parents are still together — family is super important to us. We have three great kids, and that also bonds you, having that experience together.”

“She’s also really patient and really tolerant,” he added. “I think that’s a big key to the success of our long [marriage]. We’ve been married forever!” What a duo!